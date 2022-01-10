RM1 million to upgrade facilities in Tawau Hills Park

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): The State Government, through the 12th Malaysia Plan has allocated RM1 million to upgrade the tourism infrastructure facilities in Tawau Hills Park.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the upgrading project started last year and was expected to be fully completed in February this year.

Jafry, in a working visit to the Park on Monday, said the park management should focus on providing and upgrading the best services and facilities as the area is a tourism attraction, especially for Tawau district.

According to him, to date, two projects funded by the federal government namely the construction of a pedestrian walkway to the Tawau Hills Park waterfall with a cost of RM172,286 and the repair of the waterfall viewing platform’s table involving an allocation of RM183,386 have also been completed.

The ministry is now intensifying its promotion of Tawau Hills Park which has its own uniqueness to offer, he said.

Jafry also visited the Batu Bersusun Balung Cocos attraction which, he said, has the potential to be further developed as a community -based tourism product.

Batu Bersusun Balung Cocos is a natural rock formation but looks like they were stacked by humans.

The formation is natural due to the flow of magma after a 1,182-metre volcano located 24km north of Tawau erupted.