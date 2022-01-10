Sarawak to begin offering housing deposit aid to B40, M40 groups

KUCHING (Jan 10): The Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS) offered to the B40 and M40 groups in Sarawak will begin this month, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He explained this new policy involves the Sarawak government helping buyers pay deposits up to a maximum of RM10,000.

“It means if they want to buy a house priced below RM300,000, the government will help pay a deposit of RM10,000.

“This is specifically for the young people, especially those aged between 26 and 30 years old, and married since their savings are not enough to buy a house.

“And if they want to buy a house, they have to wait until they have enough money as deposit,” he told a press conference after chairing the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council meeting at the Borneo Kuching Convention Centre (BCCK) late last night.

He said the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak will provide allocations of up to RM25 million a year for this purpose.

He explained this is based on estimations of the number of new houses in the market that qualify per year, which is around 2,500.

“This means, if the new completed houses are about 2,000 or 2,500 units, you have to allocate about RM25 million a year.

“But, Insyaallah, we have our revenue therefore we give it to those who need it. This is starting January this year, which is this month,” he said.

Abang Johari opined helping young house buyers would mean they do not have to pay as much in monthly instalments for their housing loans.

“If they buy a house when they are in the age range of 40 to 45 years, the repayment period is short so they have to pay higher.

“On the other hand, if they are in the age range of 27 to 28 years, it means that the repayment period is longer and they do not pay much,” he explained.

It had been previously reported that RM10 million would be allocated for this scheme through the 2022 State Budget.

On another matter, Abang Johari said the state government has placed the portfolio of public health under a ministry (Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government) so that the state can have a bigger say in matters concerning health.

“Public health will be the responsibility of the state government, while we continue to encourage medical research through a research centre that we established next to the Sarawak Heart Centre,” he said.

He said the government would also enhance Sarawak’s approach in the field of energy and new economy that uses green technology as promised in GPS’ election manifesto.

Abang Johari noted that the world is facing climate change, which is closely related to environmental management.

As such, he said the state throughout its five-year administration will focus on reforestation and tree-planting programmes.

“We must study the sustainable management of our forests for the sake of our future and to achieve an environment as desired by the world presently,” he added.