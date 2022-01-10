Strict SOP compliance observed in Miri as schools reopen

MIRI (Jan 10): Schools here reopened today with school management and parent-teacher associations (PTA) working together to ensure students adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 prevention set by the government.

When met, SJK North PTA chairman Khoo Kin Peng said the atmosphere at the school was very peaceful thanks to cooperation given by the parents.

“Since 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit us, the school management and PTA have been working on creating a system to ensure no human congestion like during the pre-Covid times.

“Previously, parents would usually gather at the front gate waiting to send off and fetch their children during before and after class. With the system that we have in place now, parents’ vehicles can stop at the front gate and children will be greeted by a teacher or voluntary member of PTA on duty.

“That way, we can reduce the interaction between parents as well as teachers and parents,” Khoo explained.

He said those on duty would wear safety vests to differentiate themselves from other parents as well as gloves and face masks.

“We want to assure parents that they can feel at ease sending their children to schools, knowing that we are doing our best to create a safe place with strict compliance of SOPs for the children,” he said.

Khoo added they are doing their best to implement the system for as long as possible to ensure safety of students.

SJK North headmaster Chang Kuang Kit, who was greeting children at the school’s front gate, said the school has sought help from the police to ensure that the school’s system is in compliance with the SOPs.

At SJK Chung Hua Miri, a teacher on duty who only wished to be identified as Chin, said everything went smoothly in the school where parents dropped off their children and were assisted by teachers to have their temperature scanned, hands sanitised, and thereafter being led to their classrooms.

“Most of the students including Primary 1, 2, and 6 are required to attend class every day and those in Primary 3, 4, and 5 who are following the rotation system are here today. Parents have been very cooperative.

“We understand that they are worried, but we are doing the best to ensure that they are safe in school,” she said.

Similarly, the back to school situation at SK St Columba, SK St Joseph, and SK South were also peaceful despite slow traffic flow at the schools’ front gates.