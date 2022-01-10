S’wak’s low Covid-19 cases shouldn’t mean complacency during CNY, warns Lee

MIRI (Jan 10): Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) are still necessary, including during the Chinese New Year celebration, despite the low number of cases reported in Sarawak at present, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister warned Miri folk that total compliance with the SOPs is necessary to stop the virus from spreading out of control.

“State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has yet announced the CNY SOPs.

“Even so, we must remain vigilant following the current new Omicron variant, which has contributed to the increase of Covid-19 cases in some countries. Thus, we must continue to comply with the SOPs, including during the upcoming CNY festive season,” he said when officiating at the Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society’s 39th anniversary dinner on Sunday.

Lee also called on the Chinese community to continue upholding the traditional spirit of the celebration.

“Although we are still unable to carry out the upcoming CNY celebration in a big scale this year due to Covid-19, we must continue to keep the festive season spirit alive particularly with our family members,” he said.

Lee said Miri folk could expect more development projects to be implemented to push the city forward.

On the Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society, he noted its role in running welfare programmes to reach out to the needy regardless of race and religious background.

Among those present were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism) Datuk Sebastian Ting, Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, and society chairman Tony Pui.