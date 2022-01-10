TBS gives away school supplies to 30 asnaf kids in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Jan 10): Thirty ‘asnaf’ students from Petra Jaya area here received assistance in the form of school supplies from Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) yesterday.

TBS general manager Datuk Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie said the ‘Back to School’ aid programme meant to ease the burden of the families in preparation for the new school term, commencing today.

“This ‘Back to School’ programme for the ‘asnaf’ children is a part of TBS’ aid ecosystem under the Ummah Distribution Centre (UDC) infrastructure.

“This programme is implemented throughout Sarawak through TBS branches in every division,” he said in his speech prior to the presentation ceremony at Medan Hamidah in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

In Islam, ‘asnaf’ refers to those eligible to receive welfare assistance, such as those living in poverty, orphans and single mothers.

It is informed that as at Dec 31 last year, TBS had distributed assistance worth RM72.7 million and from the total, RM50.1 million was set aside for four main programmes – ‘Program Mengukuhkan Tradisi Keilmuan’, ‘Program Membangunkan Institusi Islam’, ‘Program Memantapkan Kebajikan Ummah’ and ‘Program Peningkatan Kemahiran Ummah’.

Apart from that, TBS had also distributed RM3.25 million worth of Covid-19 special assistance to the ‘asnaf’ throughout last year.