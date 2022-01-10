Three killed as car hits road divider in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (Jan 10): Three men were killed when their car crashed into the road divider along Jalan Lintas Sibuga on Monday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Misran Bisara said the driver was believed to have lost control of the Proton Sage FLX about 10am.

He said witnesses saw the car swerve into the road divider.

“Passers-by stopped to check on the condition of the occupants,” he said.

Misran said they managed to get two of the occupants out of the wrecked car and sent them to the hospital.

“The other person was trapped inside the car and firemen had to cut open the vehicle to get him out.

“All three were pronounced dead later,” he said, adding that the cause of the accident was being investigated.

In an unrelated incident, search and rescue workers are looking for a man who was reported missing on Monday while fishing at Kg Lubuk Weston Tanjung in Beaufort.

The man had gone to sea on Sunday and failed to return home, prompting his family to lodge a report with the authorities.

“Search operations are ongoing, we will update when we have more information,” said Misran.

Meanwhile, a mechanic died when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a car along Jalan Dumpil near Putatanon Sunday.

According to the police, Muhammad Taip Rahim, 25, did not have driving license and suffered injuries to his face and body.

Early investigation found that the driver of the car and the victim were headed to Kampung Dumpil Putatan from Kota Kinabalu to look at a vehicle they wanted to purchase.

Along the way, the driver of the car changed lane from left to right, and the motorcyclist followed suit.

The motorcycle then rubbed against the right side of the car, causing it to skid and ram against the road divider.

Muhammad was confirmed dead at the scene by a doctor from Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 at 8.25pm

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.