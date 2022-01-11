52 issued compounds in Sabah for violating SOPs

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): Fifty-two compounds for violating Covid-19 SOP were issued in Sabah on January 10.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said eight people were compounded for failing to check in with MySejahtera app at the premises, while 44 people were compounded for failing to practise physical distancing.

“Besides that, a total of 1,075 business premises were inspected by the local authorities under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing. No compound or notice was issued.

“Kota Kinabalu City Hall has also carried out SOP compliance inspections on 566 business premises and 776 individuals in 18 areas, however no compound was imposed,” he said in a statement here on Monday.