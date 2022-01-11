African Swine Fever explained

WITH Durin, Sibu officially declared an African Swine Fever (ASF) infected area today, we find out more about this disease that has devastated pig farmers and breeders globally.

What is ASF?

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, ASF is a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease affecting domestic and wild pigs, resulting in serious economic and production losses.

Why ASF?

The first outbreak was retrospectively recognised as having occurred in 1907 and was first described in 1921 in Kenya. The disease remained restricted to Africa until 1957, when it was reported in Lisbon, Portugal.

ASF was first described after European settlers brought pigs into areas endemic with the disease and, as such, is an example of an emerging infectious disease.

How does it spread?

This transboundary animal disease (TAD) can be spread by live or dead pigs, domestic or wild, and pork products; furthermore, transmission can also occur via contaminated feed and fomites (non-living objects) such as shoes, clothes, vehicles, knives, equipment etc, due to the high environmental resistance of the ASF virus. Currently there is no approved vaccine. ASF persistently infects its natural hosts, warthogs, bushpigs, and soft ticks of the genus Ornithodoros, which likely acts as a vector, with no disease signs.

Why the concern?

The World Organisation for Animal Health states that ASF is a viral disease that can have serious production and economic consequences for the swine industry, including potential export bans on pigs and pork products from affected countries.

Affecting more than 10 per cent of the total pig population in several Asian countries in 2018, it led to severe economic losses in the pig sector.

The pig population was reported to have declined in China by almost 100 million in 2018, compared with the previous year, driving European pork prices to reach a six-year high.

Damage done?

ASF first occurred in Europe in 1957, when it was introduced in Portugal. From there, it spread to Spain and France. Although concerted efforts to eradicate ASFV were undertaken, such as widespread culling and the construction of modern farming facilities, the disease was only eradicated in the 1990s.

In 1971, an outbreak of the disease occurred in Cuba, resulting in the slaughter of 500,000 pigs to prevent a nationwide animal epidemic. The outbreak was labelled the “most alarming event” of 1971 by the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation.

Estonia in July 2015 recorded its first case of ASF in farmed pigs in Valgamaa, on the country’s border with Latvia. Another case was reported the same day in Viljandi county, which also borders Latvia. All the pigs were culled and their carcasses incinerated.

In 2018, an outbreak in China led farmers to cull an untold number of pigs, according to news reports, injecting uncertainty into a country where pork is the main source of protein. By mid-2019, the virus had spread in other parts of Asia, Africa, and Europe, and led to significant shortages of meat, lost profits for farmers, and an increase in prices for consumers.

How to stop it?

There is currently no treatment or vaccine available to treat or control ASF.

The World Organisation for Animal Health states that during outbreaks and in affected countries, classic sanitary measures may be employed including early detection and humane killing of animals (with proper disposal of carcases and waste); thorough cleansing and disinfection; zoning or compartmentalisation and movement controls; surveillance and detailed epidemiological investigation; as well as strict biosecurity measures on farms.

In Sarawak, any farm infected with ASF will be sealed, quarantined, and all the pigs inside the farm will be culled, the farm depopulated, and the carcasses disposed of by burial on site.

Is ASF dangerous to humans?

The World Organisation for Animal Health has said that ASF is not a risk to human health while the European Food Safety Authority has also said humans are not susceptible to the disease.