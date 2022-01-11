Appeal against bail for businessman dismissed

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): The Court of Appeal here on Tuesday struck out an appeal by the prosecution against a bail granted to a wheelchair-bound businessman charged with killing a 53-year-old man, which was the first non-bailable offence case in Sabah under Section 302 of the Penal Code that succeeded in a bail application.

Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who sat together with Justices Datuk Supang Lian and Dato’ Nordin Hassan unanimously struck out the appeal after the prosecution informed the court that they wanted to withdraw their appeal against the High Court’s decision made on Hobalan A/L N. Vello on October 22, 2021.

The lower court had released Hobalan on RM200,000 bail with RM50,000 deposit and his wife to be one of the sureties after allowing Hobalan’s attempt to get bail pending disposal of his alleged offence that provides the death sentence, upon conviction.

The lower court had on that day held that prior to the 37-year-old accused’s surgery and post-surgery, he will be taken care by his wife.

The lower court also ordered Hobalan’s passport be impounded by the court and no inter-state traveling without leave of court.

He was further ordered by the lower court to report himself at the Beaufort police station once in two weeks and not to approach or disturb any of the prosecution’s witnesses.

Hobalan had pleaded not guilty to murder Albert @ Recquel A Agang outside a seafood restaurant in Beaufort between 11.30pm on December 18, 2020 and 12.05am on December 19, 2020.

He was represented by counsel Ram Singh, Kimberly Ye Wanchuin and Chen Wen Jye.