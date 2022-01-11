Authorities quick to the ground after landslides cut off Kpg Sejijag

TEBEDU (Jan 11): Landslides at 10 locations along the 3.5km access road to Kampung Sejijag yesterday morning caused the village to be cut off from the main road.

It not only disrupted the daily routine of the villager, but also the first day back to school for the 2021/2022 third term as several teachers could not make it in time to Sekolah Kebangsaan Sejijag.

Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem, who rushed to the scene yesterday, said he had instructed the relevant authorities to clear the road so that the village is accessible again.

Joining Riot during the site visit were Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Tebedu district officer Joseph Liaw, and officers from the police, Public Works Department (JKR), Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force as well as Serian Education Office.

Riot said JKR handled the clearing work while the police monitored the movement of people and traffic as well as ensuring safety at the site.

“JKR is in the process of doing land clearing work while the police will monitor the rubble area to ensure that residents are not in the rubble area.

“As of 11.30am, two locations have been cleared. The 3.5km long road is expected to be fully accessible by 3pm today (Jan 10). I would like to thank JKR and the all agencies which are involved.

“I advise the people living in villages here to be on extra alert during this monsoon season because landslides could happen again,” Riot said.

According to him again, the heavy downpour since Sunday had also caused flash floods in low-lying areas there.