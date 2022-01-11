Car chase, shooting in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): Police fired two shots at a suspicious car in self defence when the driver tried to knock them down in front of a hotel in Sinsuran here on Tuesday morning.

Two men and a woman jumped out from the yellow Proton Wira and fled around 10.30am.

It was believed that police had earlier stopped the vehicle for inspection but the driver tried to run over the officers with the vehicle in an attempt to escape.

Police were forced to fire two shots towards the car in an attempt to stop the driver before the three suspects, aged between 20 and 30, fled on foot.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said prior to the incident, police had received information of a domestic violence between a husband and wife at Tanjung Aru first beach at 10.15 am.

“A police MPV was deployed to the location and found five people, four men and a woman, inside a yellow Proton Wira Aeroback car.

“All the occupants’ details were recorded while the husband and wife’s identification cards were held by police for further investigation.

“As police continued to question the suspects, the driver of the vehicle allegedly took back the identification card, jumped into the vehicle and sped off together with a man and a woman.

“Police then chased after the vehicle from Tanjung Aru until Kota Kinabalu before the Proton Wira rammed into a road island while making a U-turn.

“Two police officers then came out from their vehicle to try and stop the Proton Wira but the driver tried to speed off again while attempting to run over the police officers.

“In self defense, both police officers opened fire towards the car’s rear tyres in a bid to stop it from speeding off,” said Mohd Zaidi.

Police found the abandoned Proton Wira by the roadside near a hotel in Sinsuran.

A manhunt has been launched for the suspects and members of the public with information on the case are urged to come forward to assist in the investigation.