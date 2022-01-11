Covid-19: Sarawak’s new cases rise slightly to 22

KUCHING (Jan 11): Sarawak recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases, of which 20 were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Of that figure, 11 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while nine were in Category 2 (mild symptoms). There were two cases in Category 3 (lung infection),” said the committee in its daily Covid-19 update.

The latest figures brought the cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak to 252, 527.

No Covid-19 related fatalities were reported today.

Meanwhile, on the breakdown of cases, SDMC said Kuching recorded eight cases while Samarahan registered three cases.

Two cases each were recorded in Bintulu, Sibu and Limbang while Miri, Lawas, Serian, Beluru and Matu each recorded one new case.

In addition, there are 85 new persons under surveillance (PUS), bringing the total PUS currently in quarantine to 402.

The PUS are quarantined at 13 designated hotel and non-hotel quarantine centres.