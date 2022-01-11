Decision to form new wing for PBB members aged 18 to 28 timely, says Fazzrudin

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) decision to form a new wing for members aged 18 to 28 is a timely move and in line with the dynamic political situation in the country, said its deputy youth chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

He said in order to move forward, PBB has to remain relevant and be a party for all ages.

“At the same time, this would bode well for the state’s preparation to face Undi18 which will be implemented soon, whereby youth participation is needed for the administration,” he said in a statement.

The Tupong assemblyman hoped that with the establishment of this wing, PBB can promote more youth-centric dialogues and policies as well as approaches which would better serve the youths in this state.

“All this while, the party has been engaging with youths aged 18 and above in various sectors such as education and welfare. Now we are emphasising on their involvement in politics.”

He also said that the youths have to understand and realise the policies of the Sarawak government and what it has in store for them.

“The plans by the state government be it in infrastructure development, technological adoption as well as the digital economy are for the youths.

“This is to prepare the state for the future – a future in which the youths will play a huge part, be it as leaders in the government, the workforce and citizens in general,” he said.

He pointed out that the state government through Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg along with Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah have listened to the aspirations of the youths through town hall sessions and other various engagement activities.

“This has translated to several policies which are of benefit to the youths including the discount on National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) repayment as well as the discount of flight tickets for university students,” said Fazzrudin.

Abang Johari on Sunday night announced that PBB’s new wing will be realised once an amendment to the party’s constitution is passed in the coming PBB Convention or triennial general meeting (TGM) in June.

He told a press conference that a committee co-chaired by Fazzrudin and Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni has been set up for the formation of the new wing, including to decide on its suitable name.