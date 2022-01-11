Dr Rundi: Durin declared African Swine Fever infected area, culling among control measures

KUCHING (Jan 11): Durin, Sibu has officially been declared an African Swine Fever (ASF) infected area and affected pigs will be culled, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development said the declaration was made under Section 35 (1) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 after the disease was detected there.

“With this declaration, the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (DVS) will implement control measures,” Dr Rundi said in a press statement.

He assured the public that pork meat in the market is safe to be consumed as it is not from ASF infected areas and added that the disease does not affect human beings.

Other control measures by DVS include barring the import of pigs, pork meat, and pork products from ASF-infected countries into Sarawak; intensifying surveillance on all pig farms, including those of kampung pigs in the state; initiating a greater public awareness campaign of the disease; and educating pig farmers on the effects and impact of ASF disease in the effort to stop disease transmission.

The department is also banning the movement of pigs, pork meat, and products from ASF infected areas to other areas; and controlling their entry by issuance of movement permits from respective DVS divisional offices on top of trade permits – be it physically or online.

According to the ordinance, farmers and traders whose pigs, pork meat, and products are seized or disposed of will not be compensated.

Farmers and breeders are also advised not to give reared pigs kitchen scraps and leftovers, but only food that has been cooked for at least 30 minutes in order to kill the ASF virus.

They must also report any incident of the sudden death of pigs in their areas as well as improve the level of biosecurity and cleanliness of pig farms.

For detailed information, contact 016-2840918 (WhatsApp).

Failure to comply with any of the relevant regulations will attract a maximum fine of RM1,000.

Anyone found bringing animals into Sarawak without an import permit could be fined up to RM50,000, or jailed for a maximum of two years, or both.