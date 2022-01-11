Dr Rundi to declare Sibu Division as ASF disease control area soon, says Vet Dept director

SIBU (Jan 11): Sibu Division will soon be declared as African Swine Fever (ASF) disease control area, following the detection of ASF at three backyard farms in Durin near here recently.

According to Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud, the declaration will be made by Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He pointed out that the move is to prevent further spread of the disease to other areas.

“(With this declaration later, where) Under Section 35 (1) (b) of Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, public including pig farmers in the ASF disease control areas are not allowed to bring, purchase, post any pork or pork products out from these areas without a Veterinary movement permit.

“Veterinary movement permit can be obtained from any Veterinary Office or Sibu Veterinary Office (by calling the number) at 084-330224,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Dr Adrian also mentioned that the operations room at Sibu Veterinary Office has been set up since yesterday to keep tabs of the situation.

Asked if there will be a culling of pigs for the three infected farms in Durin, he said there will be no such exercise for now.

“All pigs in the three infected farms died last month (December). When we carried out investigation, the pigs had already died.

“So, we collected the bone samples to confirm the (ASF) virus,” he added.

Dr Adrian explained that usually when a farm is infected by ASF virus, pigs in that farm would die within two weeks period.

“For example, if there are 10 pigs in a farm, and one infected by (ASF), the rest will also get infected and die within two weeks period,” he informed.

He, however, has yet to have further details on the number of pigs that died in the three farms.

Nonetheless, he believed that the number may not be many, given that those were backyard farms.

“As these are backyard farms, they don’t rear many (pigs) which are meant for own consumption,” he said.

He added that Durin does not supply pigs or pork products to other parts of the state as the farmers rear pigs for their own consumption.

He explained that there is a pig farming area in Pasir Puteh, Simunjan which supplies pork and pork products for consumption in the state.

He noted more than 500 heads of pigs are slaughtered there per week and they have been inspected by Veterinary Department and certified safe for human consumption.

Dr Adrian further mentioned that the pig farming area in Pasir Puteh has compartmentalisation for ASF, where strict biosecurity is being practised.

“This kind of biosecurity will prevent the virus from coming in. But very importantly, we want to assure the public that the meat in the market is fit for human consumption,” he said, adding that ASF virus does not infect humans.

Towards this end, he reminded pig farmers against feeding their pigs with kitchen wastes or leftovers.

However, if given, such food has to be cooked for at least 30 minutes to kill the ASF virus, he said.

Adding on, Dr Adrian also advised the public especially pig farmers not to hunt wild boar or visit other pig farms to prevent the spread of the ASF virus.

He also advised them to contact the nearest Department of Veterinary Services office or WhatsApp to Regulatory hotline via 016-2840918 should they have further enquiries.

Yesterday, Dr Rundi confirmed that ASF had been detected at three backyard farms in Durin, Sibu where mass death of pigs had recently been reported.

He said the State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory had confirmed the ASF cases using the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests.