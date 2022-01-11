Dr Yii: ‘Rescue contractor’ to be appointed for city’s drainage upgrades

KUCHING (Jan 11): A tender to appoint a ‘rescue contractor’ would be called within the next two weeks for the long-overdue drainage upgrades at Jalan Masjid, Jalan Market and Lebuh Jawa, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said the previous contractor for the ‘sick project’, where the works had been delayed for over two years, was officially terminated on Sept 30 last year due to non-performance and non-conformance report that was not properly addressed.

“A special taskforce was also set up to address any dispute, including legal and contractual disputes, due to the termination of the contract so that it would not delay the project any longer and not jeopardise the safety and security of this ‘sick project’,” he said in a statement.

Dr Yii said the tender process would take up to two months and the physical commencement of the project would be expected this March.

The new targeted completion period for the project and the public handing-over could be done as early as June this year.

Dr Yii issued the statement after meeting Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan yesterday, with Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, to discuss the long-delayed drainage project for the areas concerned.

“The delay of this chronic ‘sick project’ for more than two years right in the middle of the city is not only an eyesore, but it has caused so much inconvenience and has significantly affected the people working and doing business in the area.”

Dr Yii pointed out that the incompletion of the upgrading works had even posed a threat to the safety and security of the road users in the areas.

He said the project was, in fact, under Phase 3 of the drainage upgrading works on Padang Merdeka and its vicinity to mitigate flash floods there, and it was supposed to be completed in January 2019.

Thus, Dr Yii said Yong and him had, during the meeting, requested urgent intervention by Junaidi to resolve the issue quickly.

“Some of our concerns and the concerns of the people were brought up during the discussion, including the progress of the project itself, steps done to address any obstacles and disputes, and new timeline expected of the project.”

Since early December last year, Dr Yii said the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and its consultants had carried out a site evaluation to determine the condition of the site and the viability of the current works done.

The team had also evaluated the safety measures of the areas to ascertain the site’s current situation and the required specification in order for ‘rescue-work’ to progress.

Nonetheless, Dr Yii said Junaidi had assured them that the DBKU was looking into the issue and the taskforce set up would continue to monitor and act accordingly should the project fall behind schedule again, as well as ensuring the safety of road users.

“We also raised the issue of the safety of the current construction site and urged DBKU to address it by increasing necessary safety barriers, increase lighting in the area and also temporarily resurfacing the roads.”

Dr Yii said the road-resurfacing should be carried out at the diversion in front of Jalan Masjid Health Clinic before the tender process, and physical construction to resume.

“This issue has to be properly addressed before any unwanted incidents happen. The Datuk Bandar has given his assurance that he would look into this matter urgently.”

In addition, Dr Yii and Yong also brought up to Junaidi the difficulties faced by business owners in the areas and requested for some form of aid or compensation for them as the delayed project had significantly affected them.

“We are grateful for the openness of DBKU to have a dialogue with us as we all play a part in not just monitoring the progress of the project, but also properly informing the public for the good and convenience of the people in Kuching.”

Dr Yii strongly hoped the ‘sick project’ would get its proper ‘medicine’ as soon as possible so that the ‘disease’ would not continue to affect the people in the surrounding vicinity.