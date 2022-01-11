Jobless men caught with RM200 worth of meth in Bau

KUCHING (Jan 11): Police arrested four unemployed men in front of a workshop at Jalan Taiton, Bau yesterday for alleged involvement in drugs.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said a team of Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) personnel from Bau District police headquarters arrested the men, aged between 26 and 48, at 10.10am.

“The NCID IPD Bau conducted an inspection and managed to arrest the four suspects, who were not aware of the police presence. Prior to checking the suspects, three of them had each handed over a translucent plastic packet containing a crystalline substance to the police,” he said in a statement.

Poge said all four admitted to taking drugs before the police arrived at the scene.

He said all of the suspects, who have past criminal records, later tested positive for methamphetamine abuse.

“The drugs seized weighed about 1.97 grams with an estimate cost of RM200.

“Three cases are being investigated separately under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952 for possession of dangerous drugs and one suspect was investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) DDA 1952,” he said.

In a separate case on Sunday (Jan 9), two men aged 26 and 29 from Kampung Jagoi and Kampung Serayan, Lundu respectively were arrested and investigated for criminal offences under Section 427 and Section 379A of the Penal Code for committing mischief and theft.

“Test results on both suspects found that they were also drug positive. The suspects admitted to being involved in drug consumption a day before their arrests,” said Poge.

Following the positive drug tests, both suspects are also being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the DDA 1952.

Section 12 (2) of the DDA 1952 provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000, or up to five years in prison, or both; while Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to two years in prison, and supervision of between two and three years under Section 38B.