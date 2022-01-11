Kuching, Samarahan folk to experience water supply interruption from tonight

KUCHING (Jan 11): There is a planned water supply interruption from 10pm tonight to 6am tomorrow (Wednesday) for pipe connection works at the Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plant No. 2.

In a statement today, the Kuching Water Board said consumers along Batu 9, Jalan Pending, Jalan Batu Lintang, Jalan Sekama, Jalan Bampfylde, Kenyalang Park, Jalan Foochow, Samarahan areas, and JBALB Tambirat Booster Station will experience water supply interruptions during the said period.

“Consumers are therefore advised to be prepared for the occasion.

“During the recovery period, consumers will experience low pressure, air locks, and dirty water,” said the water board.

Consumers are advised to store enough water for the duration of the supply interruption.

For complaints or enquiries, call 082-222333 or send an SMS to 019-8866650.