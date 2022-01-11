Man arrested over digital vaccination certificate scam

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): A local man was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for his alleged involvement in soliciting bribes of more than RM2,000 from the public for registering the Covid-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate in MySejahtera application.

According to sources, the 31-year-old suspect was believed to have given bribe money that he had received to volunteers working at one of the Vaccination Centers (PPV) in return for registering nominees who did not receive Covid-19 vaccine doses to obtain a Digital Vaccination Certificate in their MySejahtera system.

The suspect is believed to have been active since October 2021.

The suspect was arrested at the MACC office here at 1.30 pm following an operation launched by the department.

Meanwhile, MACC Sabah director Datuk S Karunanithy, yesterday confirmed the incident and said the case is currently being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect is expected to be taken to the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court for remand.