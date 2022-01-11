Man injured in chlorine explosion while cleaning Lundu resort pool

KUCHING (Jan 11): A 30-year-old man suffered facial injuries in a chlorine explosion which occurred while he was cleaning the pool of a resort in Lundu today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said the Lundu fire station received a report at 9.16am and sent eight personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operations commander reported an explosion involving chlorine when a staff member was doing cleaning work at the pool.

“The worker was injured in the face from the blast and was immediately sent to hospital by resort workers,” said the statement.

Firefighters at the scene worked to clean up and ensure the area was safe before ending the operation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chlorine itself is not flammable, but it can react explosively or form explosive compounds with other chemicals such as turpentine and ammonia.