Minister thanks Education Ministry for promptly resolving omission of Gawai Dayak holiday in school academic calendar

KUCHING (Jan 11): Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn believes the issue of the Ministry of Education (MOE) omitting the Gawai Dayak holiday in the school academic calendar has been resolved.

He thanked the ministry for promptly resolving and rectifying the issue.

“I believe this matter has been resolved and the Gawai Dayak holiday has been included in the school academic calendar based on the latest update to the MOE website,” he said when contacted today.

The latest update of the Malaysian school academic calendar can be seen here.

The ministry’s recent blunder drew criticism from many Sarawakians, who expressed their dismay that Gawai Dayak, one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Sarawak, had been omitted from the school academic calendar as a public holiday.

Among them was Assistant Minister for Transport II Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, who said that omitting or deliberately ignoring the Gawai Dayak holiday from the school calendar was “totally unacceptable”.

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo also commented on the matter yesterday, saying that MOE was clearly showing scant regard for the people, history and culture of Sarawak’s diverse ethnic groups by excluding the Gawai Dayak holiday.

In pointing this out, Soo called out such oversight as a “failure on the ministry’s part” despite Gawai Dayak having been gazetted as a public holiday in Sarawak since 1965.

Kapit District Council Walikota Lating Minggang on the other hand said that it could not be helped if Dayaks thought omitting Gawai Dayak from the school academic calendar was more of a choice and also by design too.

Lating opined that despite missing out Gawai Dayak as a holiday in the school academic calendar in 2021, MOE seemed to be committing the same mistake again this year.

“As taught in history books, Malaysia is a multi-racial and multi-cultural nation. Thus, this sort of misjudgement and error in decision-making by the relevant ministry is simply inexcusable,” he said.