No more MCO, just stricter control at Malaysia’s borders, says Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): The government will not reimpose the movement control order (MCO), but stricter control measures will be implemented at the country’s entry and exit points in a bid to curb Covid-19.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said taking into account the latest development involving the Omicron variant, the control measures will be improved, including by adding more countries to the high-risk list.

“So far, 245 cases of Omicron variant were confirmed in Malaysia. The majority of the cases still involved those returning from overseas.

“We will implement stricter control, but full-scale MCO will not be implemented again,” he told a press conference after the Covid-19 quartet ministers’ meeting here today.

Also present were Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Saddique. — Bernama