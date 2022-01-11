Over RM8 mln worth of contraband cigarettes seized in Tawau

TAWAU (Jan 11): The General Operations Force (GOF) seized 362,000 packs of contraband cigarettes, worth an estimated RM8.69 million, from a lorry in Kampung Iban, Merotai, near here on Monday night.

Tawau GOF 14th Battalion commanding officer Supt Mohd Yacob Murad said the lorry driver, 37, was arrested in the “Op Kontraban” at about 10 pm.

“The cigarettes are believed to have been smuggled in from a neighbouring country for distribution in the state.

“The seized cigarettes are of the Asatu brand (161,600 packs), Tex Hijau (108,500), Tex Merah (68,000) and Tex Biru (24,500), all worth about RM8,690,888,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mohd Yacob said his team also seized the lorry and a handphone.