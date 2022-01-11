Penampang businesses reminded to close by midnight

PENAMPANG (Jan 11): All business premises in the district, including cafes and pubs, are reminded that they must stop operating before or by midnight.

District officer Francis Chong said that failure to do so may result in them being compounded, and further disobedience to the ruling may even result in their business license being suspended.

He added that the penalty for errant business owners who fail to abide by the directive to put up their shutters by midnight is RM1,000.

“If they continue to flout the directive and continue to carry out their operations past midnight for a total of three times, we will suspend their business licence,” he said in a press conference held at the district office near here on Tuesday.

He then called on members of the public to lodge a report against business premises that remain open after midnight.

Francis said that they decided to call for the press conference following an untoward incident that occurred at an entertainment outlet at Penampang Baru recently where a man was allegedly killed following a fight.

It was alleged that the entertainment outlet operated past the allowed operating hours during the fourth phase of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Meanwhile, the district office here has issued 86 compounds amounting RM167,000 for offenses under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

Out of the total compounds issued, only seven were issued for failure to observe the allowed operating hours.