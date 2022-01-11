Political analyst: PBB new wing gives youths more opportunity to participate in politics

KUCHING (Jan 11): The decision to set up a new wing for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) members aged 18 to 28 will offer greater opportunities and space for them to participate in politics, opined political analyst Professor James Chin.

Chin said this would be especially true for politics at the leadership level.

“The short answer is PBB is not worried about the 18 or 19 year olds (who would soon appear on the electoral roll). They have actually been engaging them for quite some time now,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Chin, an expert in Asian studies at the University of Tasmania in Australia, remarked that in fact, PBB was behind the setting-up of two prominent civil society organisations based in Kuching and the organisations had been actively going around and meeting the youths.

He explained the rationale in establishing a new wing for members of that age group was mainly due to currently leadership of PBB’s youth wing, comprised of personalities over the age of 50.

“So, they need another party wing to cater to these really young people, such as those under the age of 21.

“If they have allowed these young members to join the current Youth wing, they would not be given the chance because members over the age of 40 are currently dominating that wing. So that’s the main reason to set up a new wing,” he said.

Thus, Chin opined that PBB was not overly worried about young people who would soon beocme voters as engagement with them had already been initiated for quite some time.

“The new wing is simply a way for them (PBB) to capture these 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds. If they don’t do anything, then these young people might choose to join other political parties,” said Chin.

Chief Minister and PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said the party’s constitution will be amended in June to enable the setting up of a new wing for young members aged between 18 and 28 years old.