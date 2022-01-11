Sabah: Sharp rise of Covid-19 cases to 253

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): Sabah recorded 253 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesdsy, with percentage of close contact screening at 45.81 and symptomatic screening at 43.1.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said this clearly reflects how widespread the Covid-19 virus is in the midst of society as well as the negligence of many people from complying with various SOPs.

“We hope that this sharp rise from 161 on Monday to 253 on Tuesday is not due to various New Year celebrations that might have ignored the SOPs and Ministry of Healt’s advice.

“If the festive events celebrating the new year are the cause of the increase in cases today, it is not impossible that we will see a higher number of daily cases in the next few days,” he said.

For the record, 50 out of 253 cases on Jan 11 or 19.76 per cent involving children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.

Masidi said the statistics of infections involving children under 12 years old are quite high and alarming.

“It is hoped that all parents and teachers in the school take measures and initiatives that can reduce the risk of infection of those who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine,” he said.

A total of 248 out of 253 new patients are in Category 1 and 2, two patients in Category 3, and one patient each in Category 4 and Category 5.

One case is still under further evaluation by the Health Department.