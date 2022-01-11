Sagah: MoE has ‘resolved’ Gawai holiday omission from school calendar

KUCHING (Jan 11): The issue of the Ministry of Education (MoE) omitting the Gawai Dayak holiday in the school academic calendar has been resolved, said Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He thanked the ministry for promptly resolving and rectifying the issue.

“I believe this matter has been resolved and the Gawai Dayak holiday has been included in the school academic calendar based on the latest update to the MoE website,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The latest update of the Malaysian school academic calendar can be seen here.

The apparent omission had drawn criticism from many Sarawakians who expressed dismay that Gawai Dayak, one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the state, was not included in the school academic calendar as a public holiday.

Among them was Assistant Minister for Transport II Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, who said that omitting or deliberately ignoring the Gawai Dayak holiday from the school calendar was “totally unacceptable”.

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party president Lina Soo also commented on the matter on Monday, saying that MoE was “clearly showing scant regard for the people, history and culture of Sarawak’s diverse ethnic groups” by excluding the Gawai Dayak holiday.

Soo called such oversight as a ‘failure’ on the ministry’s part despite Gawai Dayak having been gazetted as a public holiday in Sarawak since 1965.

Also commenting was Kapit District Council Walikota Lating Minggang, who said MoE appeared to be “committing the same mistake again this year” in leaving out the Gawai Dayak holiday from the school calendar.

“As taught in history books, Malaysia is a multi-racial and multi-cultural nation. Thus, this sort of misjudgement and error in decision-making by the relevant ministry is simply inexcusable,” he said.