Shop assistant arrested in Bau for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups

KUCHING (Jan 11): A 35-year-old shop assistant was arrested at a premises in Jalan Jambusan, Bau for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups at around 5pm yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement today said that the suspect, who is from Kampung Sebobok in Bau, is being investigated under Section 4A(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“During the arrest, police also seized a handphone and cash,” said Poge, adding that the suspect does not have a past criminal record.

He said the police entered the premises and introduced themselves to the suspect before the inspection and arrest was conducted.

If found guilty by the court, the suspect may face a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM50,000 or jail for not more than three years.