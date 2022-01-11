Uggah: SDMC prepares 625 evacuation centres for possible floods

KUCHING (Jan 11): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has prepared for 625 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) to be set up across the state as Sarawak braces for possible floods during the monsoon season, its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said.

He said these centres can accommodate up to 185,000 people.

“We will also prepare more PPS if need be. What’s important is the flood victims have a place they can evacuate to,” he told a press conference after chairing a meeting on Sarawak’s flood preparation at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

Uggah, who is Deputy Chief Minister, said Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) will also be set to manage flood victims at PPS.

“These include Covid-19 testing and isolation of those with symptoms. But at the same time, the people themselves must also be responsible in adhering to the SOPs,” he said.

He said the SDMC machineries, including those at division and district levels, have been on alert for floods since November last year.

“We have 286 boats, 115 lorries, 247 four-wheel drives, and three helicopters of which two are from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and one police.

“The flood response operations will involve eight departments with a manpower of 6,705 personnel,” he said.

He added that the State depo in Samarahan will be catered to stock non-perishable items such as mattresses while a depo in Kuching, Samarahan and Miri have also been set up.

Uggah said SDMC will continue to monitor the situation in Sarawak and will be updated by the Meteorological Department and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) on flood forecasts.

He also said that community emergency response teams will be mobilised in certain areas such as villages as well.

“These teams are the ones who will be able to help victims to evacuate to PPS in the event that personnel from relevant agencies or departments have not reached the affected area,” he said.

He called on the people to be on the alert during monsoon season especially those who live in areas which are prone to floods.

“We ask that the people cooperate especially if they are asked to evacuate from their area, we hope they can do so as soon as possible.

“Please do not wait until the water has risen to the rooftop. That is already very critical.

“But in Sarawak, so far we have yet to encounter problems with people when they are asked to evacuate,” he said.