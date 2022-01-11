Uggah tasks JKR Sarawak with improving post-flood response

KUCHING (Jan 11): The state Public Works Department (JKR) has been tasked with improving its post-flood response programme, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He pointed out the slow response to flood-related damage in the past is a matter of great concern.

“Sarawak is facing the monsoon season now. There will be the issues of erosion, broken bridges, damaged roads and others,” he said in a statement following his first briefing as Infrastructure and Port Development Minister.

He stressed JKR Sarawak needs to respond fast, especially in determining the cost for repairs and to forward this to the government for approval.

“It is a matter of putting in the mechanism and funding. We have seen the situation in last year’s flood in Baram, where not much had been done.

“The bridge crossing the Sungai Tutoh, which was swept away, has yet to be replaced, probably due to funding issues.

“We too had seen the recent flood situation in some states in the peninsula. But I believe Sarawak is better prepared in comparison,” he said.

Uggah said the department also needs to develop plans to rehabilitate ‘sick’ projects.

“I suggest in our next meeting very soon, we will discuss about ‘sick’ infrastructure projects.

“The sooner we can rehabilitate them, the better it is for the state and those concerned,” he said.

He stressed it is vital the government speeds up its project delivery commitments through the department.

“In the recent state election, we had seen how the people had voted overwhelmingly for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“The timely delivery of infrastructure projects, particularly in rural areas, had featured highly in our election manifesto then.

“So, it is very big expectation from the people, the responsibility and challenges we are facing. This is more so where the terrain is tough and rugged,” he said.

Nonetheless, Uggah is confident they can deliver with the support, commitment, and cooperation of all.

“We have the experts in the department and its related agencies,” he said, further stressing project delivery is imperative as the government needs to show accomplishments within its first 100 days of governing.

JKR Sarawak director Datu Zuraimi Sabki and his team of senior officers conducted the briefing, which was also attended by Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development I (Infrastructure Development) Aidel Lariwoo and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainudin.