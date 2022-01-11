Woman rescued from Mount Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): A woman was rescued by the Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) after suffering acute mountain sickness while descending from Mount Kinabalu on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Ranau Fire and Rescue station on the incident at 7.45am before a team of Mosar was deployed to the location.

“The woman, aged 41, allegedly suffered acute mountain sickness while coming down Mount Kinabalu at Km 6 at Panalaban.

“The woman was given early treatment before she was carried down using Robinson Stretcher to Timpohon Gate,” said the spokesperson, adding that the woman was transported to hospital in an ambulance for treatment.