Work hand in hand to ensure all planned activities are carried out smoothly, Jamit urges Kemas staff

KAPIT (Jan 11): Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat has called on Community Development Department (Kemas) staff to work closely together to ensure that all activities that have been planned are implemented smoothly for the benefit of the people.

“Kemas under the preview of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development Malaysia (KKLW) plays multiple roles in community development to enhance the quality of living of the people in the rural setting.

“Therefore, I call on all Kemas staff to work hand in hand together to ensure all the activities planned are implemented smoothly for the benefit of the people,” said Jamit when officiating at Kemas Kapit “Appreciation Nite” cum farewell gathering on behalf of the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi at Kingwood Hotel at Sibu over the weekend.

This was Jamit’s first official function since he was sworn-in as the Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) on Jan 4.

He commended Kemas Kapit for its initiative to organise the event in appreciation of the department’s staff for their hard work and commitment in carrying out their duties and to honour the staff who have retired.

Jamit, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, also took the opportunity to thank all voters in the constituency for their full support to ensure a victory for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) during the just concluded state election.

“I wish to put on record my appreciation to all voters who voted for GPS during the December 18 state election. Because of your strong support, I have been elected as the people’s’ representative and I pledge to serve you to my best” he said.

Jamit also urged all the voters in the constituency to fully support the GPS candidates in the15th General Election which is expected to be held soon.

At the function, Jamit announced a grant of RM8,000 for Kemas Kapit to enable them to carry out their activities for this year..

Also present at the function was Kapit Kemas Officer Leena Tero.