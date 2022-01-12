Abg Jo’s ‘one-man show’ dangerous precedent, says PBDSB

LAWAS (Jan 12): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has labelled Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg holding multiple portfolios in the Sarawak cabinet a “one-man show”.

Besides being chief minister, Abang Johari is also Minister for Finance and New Economy, Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, as well as Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development.

In a statement today, PBDSB president Bobby William said this was an unprecedented concentration of power with one person, which he opined could lead to a dangerous exercise of prerogative or arbitrary power.

“It is said that money in the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) together with billions from Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) would be channelled to the Ministry of Finance (and New Economy). As such the office of chief minister and Ministry of Finance should not be controlled by one man,” he stated.

“With 75 ADUNs (elected representatives), surely there are others (from Gabungan Parti Sarawak) who are both qualified and able to manage Sarawak’s Finance Ministry.”

He further stated that PBDSB is also concerned with the portfolio of Natural Resources and Urban Development as the ministry is vested with power under the Sarawak Land Code and the Sarawak Forest Ordinance.

If unchecked, Bobby opined there could be further issues with Dayak customary land rights and interests.

“It is also said that the Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability is in sole control of Sarawak Energy, which is in turn empowered to deal with Sarawak’s hydroelectric power produced in those mega dams,” said Bobby.

He also questioned what has happened to the much-publicised power-sharing concept within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“As partners in the GPS coalition, it is strange that SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party), PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak), and PDP (Progressive Democratic Party) are keeping mum over the matter.

“PBDSB can only speculate as to why they choose to remain silent. Are they scared?” he asked.