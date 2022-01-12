APM still monitoring flood-prone areas though heavy rain has subsided

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Civil Defence Force (APM) is still monitoring several flood-prone areas around Kuching though heavy rain seemed to have subsided since yesterday morning.

A press statement from APM Kuching district said observations in areas at risk of floods in Kuching at around 9am at Kampung Tengah Sungai, Desa Wira, Kampung Sejijak, Batu Kawa and Satok found the situation was under control and no untoward incidents were reported.

“There is no evacuation process to the temporary relief centres and the monitoring team is safe, logistics are in good condition and ready for the next task.

“All roads to areas monitored were passable,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, at Kampung Sejingkat, another flood-prone area, the water level at around 11.15am was normal and the road leading to the village was still passable.

APM urged the public to contact Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) at 999 in the event of floods or any untoward incident during heavy rain.