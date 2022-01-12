Aspirasi moots Sarawak Prime Minister post to replace CM

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) has proposed that the state’s chief minister’s post be re-gazetted as ‘Prime Minister of Sarawak’ as it said this will be in line with Sarawak’s status as an equal partner in the federation of Malaysia.

Its president Lina Soo said in a statement that the move was nothing new as Lee Kuan Yew was called the Prime Minister of Singapore when Singapore was still part of the federation of Malaysia.

“Re-addressing our Chief Minister as the Prime Minister of Sarawak is proper and legitimate if we are consistent in our call for ‘equal partner’ status in the federation of Malaysia,” she said on Sarawak’s new Cabinet line-up.

She added that as Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Tun Openg now also holds three other major portfolios, the move would be appropriate.

Abanh Johari is also the Finance and New Economy Minister, Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister, and Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister .

Soo also proposed that a new Cabinet portfolio, Minister for Oil, be created solely for the purpose of restoring oil ownership and all economic rights to the state.

“The Oil Ministry must be armed to the teeth with oil and constitutional law experts as well as high-level international law advisors, dedicated to get back what belongs to Sarawak as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development is ill-fitted and incapable to perform this function,” she said.