Association begins decorating Kapit Town Square for Lunar New Year

KAPIT (Jan 12): Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association (KCROA) has begun the process of decorating Kapit Town Square for the coming Chinese New Year celebration.

Association chairman Ma Tian Ho said they have engaged workers to put up neon bulbs and lanterns to add colour to the town and create a more festive atmosphere.

“Some 100 tanglung (lanterns) and several hundred bulbs will be used to decorate the area around Kapit Town Square to brighten up the evenings and give more ‘feel’ in the lead up to Chinese New Year which falls on Feb 1,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Ma explained that they had used the rental collected from stall owners operating at the KCROA-organised Chinese New Year Festive Sale to cover the purchase of the decorations as well as to hire the workers.

He also wished to put on record his appreciation to Kapit District Council, Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee and the police, for allowing KCROA to hold the festive sale event at Kapit Town Square.

The event begins tomorrow (Jan 13) and runs for two weeks till Jan 26.