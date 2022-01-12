Cops nab man in Miri for threatening to kill father

MIRI (Jan 12): Miri police have arrested a 43-year-old man today for threatening to kill his father.

The suspect was nabbed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team while attempting to evade them by jumping into a river behind his house in Pujut 3 here around 9.30am.

According to the police, the suspect made the threat to his father and other family members on Tuesday night.

After a police report was lodged, police deployed a CID team to track down the suspect.

The suspect had previously been arrested for the same offense a few years ago.

He was then brought to Miri Central Police Station for further investigation.