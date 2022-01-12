Duo missing after boat allegedly hit by fish bomb

SEMPORNA (Jan 12): Two boat passengers have been reported missing after falling into the sea when their boat was allegedly hit by a fish bomb at Pulau Tatagan, here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was received at 10.34 am and a team from the Semporna Fire and Rescue Services station was deployed to the location.

According to the spokesperson, the alleged incident happened on Tuesday, but information was only relayed to the department on Wednesday.

A search and rescue operation is still being conducted for the victims, whose identities are still not known.

Both victims who are said to be passengers allegedly fell into the sea when their boat was believed hit by a fish bomb.