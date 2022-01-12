EnterSarawak eased from Jan 14, fully vaxxed status still compulsory

KUCHING (Jan 12): Malaysians who wish to enter Sarawak no longer need to apply through EnterSarawak if they have no history of traveling abroad in the past 14 days, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The committee said this also applies to non-Malaysians who have been in the country for more than two weeks.

“However, it is still mandatory for those entering Sarawak to fill up the e-Health Declaration Form.

“This directive will take effect from Jan 14 onwards,” SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily update today.

The committee also said that other conditions to enter Sarawak include that individuals must be fully vaccinated and that their vaccination status will be checked at the airport.

On the latest Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, SDMC said the state recorded 23 new infections today, of which eight were asymptomatic (Category 1) and 15 with mild symptoms (Category 2).

The cases were recorded in seven districts with Samarahan and Betong topping the list with six cases each followed by Kuching and Limbang with four cases each, and Sibu, Miri and Mukah with one case each.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 252,550.

No deaths from Covid-19 complications were recorded today, leaving the state’s death toll to remain at 1,620.