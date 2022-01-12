Fallen coconut in Kapit cracks 4WD’s windscreen, owner seeks reparation

KAPIT (Jan 12): Ting Tiew Hock parked his four-wheel drive (4WD) at the car park beside the former Kapit District Agriculture Office this morning around 8.30am.

He then walked to a coffee shop around 50 metres away to enjoy some breakfast with his two children.

“It was less than an hour. After breakfast, we returned to the vehicle. I realised the front windscreen was cracked. Upon checking, the culprit was a fallen coconut from the tree some 20 feet high,” he related.

“I have checked with spare parts firms in Sibu – the cost of this piece of front windscreen is RM650 excluding the workmanship. Can anyone tell me who is responsible for the damage to my vehicle?”

He opined that the owner of the five coconut trees beside the car park should take responsibility for maintaining them.

“As you can see, they are growing tall and there are many dead leaves and coconuts hanging precariously above, posing potential danger,” he said.

Ting called on the Kapit Road Safety Council and Kapit District Council to look into the matter to prevent any such incidents in future.

“Coconuts falling from above and striking property or people walking past. It is really dangerous,” he added.