Fire devastates Bau farm, 10,000 chickens killed

KUCHING (Jan 12): Around 10,000 chickens were killed in a fire at an agriculture development farm along Jalan Bau-Kuching around 3.30am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement the farm, which measured 223 square metres, was totally destroyed by the fire.

At the scene were firefighters from the Bau fire station, who managed to bring the fire under control at 4.30am.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 6am.

Total damages and the cause of the fire are still being determined.