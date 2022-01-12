Flood hits Kampung Seduan, flood relief centre to be activated

SIBU (Jan 12): Three houses with 24 occupants at Kampung Seduan here were inundated following a flash flood earlier today.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they received a distress call from members of the public at 11.44am.

“Rescuers from Sungai Merah station were deployed to the scene and the operation commander reported that the roads in certain parts of the area were flooded, indicating that the water level had risen to about two and half foot deep.

“The three houses are inundated about one foot deep,” he said.

The spokesperson said the rescuers gathered relevant information from the occupants of the affected houses.

He said after a discussion, the occupants of two affected houses refused to leave their units while the occupants of the other house were ready for evacuation.

“Bomba Sungai Merah has contacted the Sibu Resident Office for activation of flood relief centre at Kampung Jeriah,” he added.