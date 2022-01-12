Heroic Saratok folk save their longhouse in evening blaze

SARATOK (Jan 12): Heroic residents from Rumah Dennis Nyelamba saved their longhouse from certain destruction yesterday when they quickly put out a blaze with invaluable skills picked up from firefighting training.

A statement from the Saratok Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire broke out in a bedroom of one of the double-storey semi-concrete longhouse’s bilik.

“The residents used six units of fire extinguishers to douse the flames, which spread very fast as it caught the mattress and other flammable items in the bedroom,” the statement said.

Upon receiving a distress call at 5.04pm, Bomba Saratok dispatched a team of eight firefighters in one fire engine, led by senior fire officer II Nasir Drahman, to the scene.

Six members of the Sungai Ruan Voluntary Bomba Unit also joined the operation.

When they arrived, they found the fire had been successfully extinguished by the residents, so firefighters only conducted monitoring work.

Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team members also treated the owner of the bilik, who suffered burns to his foot while earlier trying to put out the flames by himself.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire.