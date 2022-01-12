Labourer in Mukah nabbed for meth possession

MUKAH (Jan 12): A labourer was arrested by police here Monday on suspicion of involvement in drug-related activities.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias said the arrest took place in front of a convenience store around 5.45pm following a tip-off.

“An inspection of the suspect, 33, found him in possession of substance believed to be methamphetamine.

“The substance, weighing about 0.34gm, was inside a straw tube which the suspect had in his hand at the time of the arrest,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

Muhammad Rizal said the suspect was then taken to Mukah district police headquarters where a urine test found him to be positive for amphetamine abuse.

“An investigation found the suspect has been abusing drugs since October last year,” he added.

The case is being investigated under sections 12(2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.