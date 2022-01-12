Siburan man gets 8 months for threatening to kill wife over divorce plan

KUCHING (Jan 12): A mechanic was sentenced yesterday to eight months in prison for threatening to kill his wife and her family members over her plan to divorce him.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence on Bobin Bohan, 30, after convicting him on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The section carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both.

According to the case facts, the accused confronted his 28-year-old wife at her family’s house at Kampung Sinar Baru, Mile 14 Jalan Penrissen here on Jan 14, 2021 at 11pm and threatened to kill her if she divorced him.

He uttered the same threat against his wife’s family members, and also damaged his wife’s car by kicking it.

The couple has been married since 2011 and have three children together.

Fearing for her safety and that of her family members, the wife filed a police report which resulted in the arrest of the accused on Jan 23, 2021.

Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Bobin was unrepresented.