MetMalaysia issues severe continuous rain warning for nine areas in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at severe or orange level for nine areas in Sarawak from today (Jan 12) until tomorrow (Jan 13).

According to the weather warning issued by the department on its website, the areas involved are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Kanowit), Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Daro), and Kapit (Song).

Under the department’s warning system, the severe level or orange indicates that continuous heavy rain is expected to occur with rainfall exceeding 60mm within six hours.

MetMalaysia also issued a continuous rain alert for Sibu (Selangau), Mukah (Matu, Dalat, and Mukah), Kapit (Kapit and Bukit Mabong), as well as Bintulu (Tatau), where continuous rain is expected to occur until tomorrow.

The alert level or yellow indicates that heavy rain is expected for between one and three days.