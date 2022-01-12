Miri court sentences prostitutes to three months in jail

MIRI (Jan 12): A Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two women to three months in jail each for prostitution.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu ordered for the jail sentences to run from the date of their arrests on Nov 27 last year.

Khairunnisaa’ Jamian, 40, from Tudan and Nancy Ah Sing, 32, from Sibu were charged under Section 372B of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a maximum of one year in jail, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the charge, both accused were caught soliciting for the purpose of prostitution around 11.05pm at a budget hotel here.

A team of police led by Insp Shamm Nazfadley Nasir raided the hotel after an undercover policeman had earlier found prostitution services being offered for RM200.

The raiding team arrested the two women and also seized an unused condom.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while the two accused were unrepresented by counsel.