New Covid-19 workplace cluster in Kinabatangan

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 12): Sabah recorded 280 new Covid-19 cases today and a new workplace cluster in Kinabatangan.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the caseload reported was an increase of 27 cases from the 253 reported on Tuesday.

He added the Kluster Sungai Trayon contributed 25 cases to the total number of cases.

“The soaring number of cases in Kinabatangan stemmed from the Kluster Sungai Trayon which recorded 25 new positive cases.

“The new cluster announced today involves a foreign oil palm plantation worker. Screening of 382 employees and close contacts found 24 more had been infected with Covid-19,” he said.

Of the 280 total cases on Wednesday, 276 cases are in Categories 1 and 2, one case in Category 2, two cases in Category 4 and there are no new cases in Category 5.

Another case is still under further assessment by the Health Department.