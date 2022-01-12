Palestinian lecturer murder: IGP says Bukit Aman waiting for information from Interpol, embassy

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is still waiting for detailed information from several agencies including the Palestinian authorities regarding the killing of a Palestinian lecturer in Malaysia in 2018.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the parties involved were the Palestinian Embassy in Malaysia, Interpol and other agencies in and outside the country.

“We are still waiting for the information from various parties whom we believe would be able to shed light on the issue and complete our investigation,” he said.

He was asked to comment on the developments of the case after attending a programme at the Malaysian Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

On Monday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said that PDRM would seek the extradition of a suspect in the murder case to this country for investigation purposes. The suspect was reportedly detained by the Palestinian authorities last Sunday.

Abd Jalil said the police were seeking confirmation about the arrest from the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, Palestinian Embassy here and Interpol.

On April 21, 2018, Palestinian lecturer Mohamed Fadi Al Batsh, was gunned down near his house in Kuala Lumpur.

In the 6am incident, the victim was on his way from his condominium in Setapak here to a nearby mosque for fajr prayers.

Earlier, Acryl Sani accepted a cheque worth RM100,000 on behalf of PDRM from Bank Rakyat Foundation chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin in conjunction with the Autistic Students Early Education and Skills Programme at the PDRM Autism Centre.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Bank Rakyat Foundation for its initiative in “adopting” the centre to further strengthen the quality of the children’s education.

“Contributions like this are very significant and the assistance will benefit and give hope to 23 special children registered at the PDRM Autism Centre,” he added. – Bernama