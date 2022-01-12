Parliamentary Select Committee to discuss Azam Baki’s share ownership issue on Jan 19

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) for Agencies Under the Prime Minister’s Department will be holding a meeting on January 19 to discuss the issue of share ownership involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Member of Parliament for Kota Melaka Khoo Poay Tiong, who is also a member of the PSC, in confirming the matter, said that he had received a circular on the meeting from Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin today.

According to him, he together with three other members of the PSC had written a letter to the Dewan Rakyat secretary asking for Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parlament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to convene the PSC meeting.

“Following that, the secretary then informed that the minister had provided feedback on the matter and that the next step is a meeting will be held on January 19,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He hoped that Azam himself would be present to explain the issue to the committee.

The PSC is chaired by Kuala Krai MP from PAS, Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman.and apart from Khoo, the other members in it are Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak-Umno), Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit-Umno), Anyi Ngau (Baram-Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (Setiu-PAS), William Leong Jee Keen (Selayang-PKR) and Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Sepanggar-Warisan). – Bernama